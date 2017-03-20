Young Salem band members perform during fundraiser
The Salem High School Band hosted its annual spaghetti dinner and gift basket fundraiser Saturday in the high school cafeteria. Area business donors include East of Chicago Pizza, Salem Giant Eagle, DiRusso's of Youngstown, Salem UPS Store and the Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp.
