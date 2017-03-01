Work to start on Cunningham Road sewer line
Motorists may experience traffic interruptions when the North Cunningham Road sanitary sewer extension project begins March 13, but city Utilities Superintendent Don Weingart said traffic will be maintained during the construction period. A press released issued after the pre-construction meeting Friday shared some of the details of the project, which consists of the extension of 635 feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer along North Cunningham Road from the Holiday Inn Express and ending just north of the connection drive to Home Depot.
