Work on Salem traffic light poles resumes March 27
Work to replace the traffic light poles and cross arms in downtown Salem will resume the week of March 27, city Service/Safety Director Ken Kenst said. According to Kenst, all but two of the nine intersections of traffic light poles have been completed.
