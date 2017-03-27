Warren teen arrested during drug buy in Salem

A six-month investigation culminated in the arrest of a Warren man after a drug buy of heroin and crack cocaine Wednesday afternoon in a West State Street parking lot near Dunkin' Donuts. Rha Dante Anthony Hudson, 18, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fifth degree and the fourth degree, a county drug task force press release said.

