Victim's family wants no jail time for fatal accident
The family of the county probate court retiree killed in a traffic accident last year did not request jail time for the man who caused the crash. Speaking through sobs of anguish and comforted by her son and daughter-in-law, Stanley Miller's widow, Joyce Miller, asked county Municipal Court Judge Mark Frost to only impose a maximum two-year driver's license suspension for Paul Strawbridge, who was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter by the court in December.
