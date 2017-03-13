The Early Bird Learning Center will expand into a new, larger building

The Early Bird Learning Center broke ground for a new building on North Cunningham Road on March 13. From left, David Mollenkopf, president, Salem Area Chamber of Commerce; Don Weingart, superintendent, Salem Utilities Dept.; Audrey Null, executive director, Salem Area Chamber of Commerce; Kevin Willis, Strollo Architects; Melinda Toy, Nicholas Toy, Early Bird Learning Center; Betty Brothers, city auditor; Mike Mancuso, Sustainable Opportunity Development Center ; Chip Hank, city zoning officer; and John Berlin, Salem mayor. Owner-administrator Melinda Toy said the facility will increase the number of learning rooms from two at the current location at 2870 E. State St. to five at the new site.

