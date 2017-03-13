The Early Bird Learning Center will e...

The Early Bird Learning Center will expand into a new, larger building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Salem News

The Early Bird Learning Center broke ground for a new building on North Cunningham Road on March 13. From left, David Mollenkopf, president, Salem Area Chamber of Commerce; Don Weingart, superintendent, Salem Utilities Dept.; Audrey Null, executive director, Salem Area Chamber of Commerce; Kevin Willis, Strollo Architects; Melinda Toy, Nicholas Toy, Early Bird Learning Center; Betty Brothers, city auditor; Mike Mancuso, Sustainable Opportunity Development Center ; Chip Hank, city zoning officer; and John Berlin, Salem mayor. Owner-administrator Melinda Toy said the facility will increase the number of learning rooms from two at the current location at 2870 E. State St. to five at the new site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC