School to begin after Labor Day
The school board Thursday night approved the 2017-2018 school calendar with the first day of classes for students on Sept. 6. The last day for students will be June 7 and commencement on June 3. Parents and 4-H advisers last month expressed concern that starting before Labor Day would harm the students participating in the Canfield Fair and make it difficult for students, particularly young ones, to adjust to the new school year if they are given the week off for the fair.
