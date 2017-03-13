Salem tweaks Job Creation, Net Profit Tax programs
Changes to a city program which rewards businesses for adding or maintaining jobs gained final approval recently from Salem City Council, making more businesses eligible for the income tax incentives. Council approved third reading of the ordinance last week based on a recommendation from the Economic Development Committee, which met last month to tweak the language, including changing the word The ordinance had its first two readings last fall under the directon of former councilman Dave Nestic, who at that time chaired the Economic Development Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC