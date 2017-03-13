Salem tweaks Job Creation, Net Profit...

Salem tweaks Job Creation, Net Profit Tax programs

Changes to a city program which rewards businesses for adding or maintaining jobs gained final approval recently from Salem City Council, making more businesses eligible for the income tax incentives. Council approved third reading of the ordinance last week based on a recommendation from the Economic Development Committee, which met last month to tweak the language, including changing the word The ordinance had its first two readings last fall under the directon of former councilman Dave Nestic, who at that time chaired the Economic Development Committee.

