Salem schools receive clean slate from auditors
Another clean state financial audit earned the Salem city schools another Auditor of State Award, with no findings for recovery, weakness, deficiencies or or even procedural suggestions for improvement. Barrett said it's a team objective to get the award and a team effort to be good in fiscal compliance and make sure everything is in proper order.
