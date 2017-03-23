Salem parks board OKs access gate for...

Salem parks board OKs access gate for SCC, will not be a through road

The Salem Parks Commission gave permission for installation of a special event access gate and drive between a park-owned parking lot and the main Salem Community Center parking lot, but not without concerns about usage. Panezott brought up the access gate under new business at the commission meeting Wednesday night, sharing that he had been approached by two representatives of the Salem Community Foundation about a need to have the two parking lots connected when there are special events at the Salem Community Center.

