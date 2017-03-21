Salem man guilty in truck vs. bike ro...

Salem man guilty in truck vs. bike road rage case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

A Salem man who hit his brakes after going around a bicyclist on North Ellsworth Avenue, causing the cyclist to crash into the bed of his truck in August 2015, was found guilty of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident. Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam ruled this week that Stephen R. Bauman, 71, West School Street, Salem, knowingly harmed Curtis Masters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC