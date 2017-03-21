Salem man guilty in truck vs. bike road rage case
A Salem man who hit his brakes after going around a bicyclist on North Ellsworth Avenue, causing the cyclist to crash into the bed of his truck in August 2015, was found guilty of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident. Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam ruled this week that Stephen R. Bauman, 71, West School Street, Salem, knowingly harmed Curtis Masters.
