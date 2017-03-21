Salem man convicted for bicycle 'road rage' incident
The Columbiana County Prosecutor is using the conviction of a Salem man in a road rage case to make people aware of a new law that gives bicyclists some room on the road. Judge Scott Washam on Monday found Stephen Bauman, 71, guilty of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident.
