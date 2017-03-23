Salem bypass crash
A North Benton woman was flown by medical helicopter to a Youngstown hospital following a two-car crash on the state Route 45 bypass in Perry Township Saturday morning. According to reports, Traci A. Sneitzer, 46, state Route 45 South, Salem was northbound on state Route 45 driving a Chevy Tahoe and Carrie K. Barnes, no age listed, Hartzell Road, North Benton, was westbound on Georgetown Road, driving a Ford Escape.
