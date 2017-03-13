Report: 6 of 6,932 customer lines are lead
The city of Salem submitted a draft report to the state recently showing that just six out of 6,932 private customer service lines are made of lead, with the majority made of copper. Assistant Utilities Superintendent Matt Hoopes reported the findings during the Salem Utilities Commission meeting Thursday, sharing with the commission a draft report that shows where lead may be located in the water system.
