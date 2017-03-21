Quota indoor sale

The Salem Quota Club will host its indoor garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Education Building, 251 S. Broadway Ave., Salem. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables are available by calling Ann Smith, vice president and sale chairman, at 330-831-1019.

