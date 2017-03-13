Quakertown Super Kids soap box derby
Quakertown Super Kids soap box derby for challenged children is accepting racers for this year's race on June 3 in Salem. Practice day is May 13 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5532 in Washingtonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC