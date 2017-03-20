Project Prom moves to larger venue
Project Prom, a joint effort by Salem and West Branch high schools to provide girls with free prom gowns, plans to hold a second giveaway date from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Salem High School. Visitors should park in the main lot off F.E. Cope Drive and enter through the gym.
