Principal lists many virtues of Salem schools

Salem Jr./Sr. High School Principal Sean Kirkland extolled the virtues of Salem schools during a talk at Salem Rotary this week, but didn't shy away from outlining the challenges. More than half the population at Salem schools qualifies for free and reduced lunches, with the overall number of 51 percent spiking to 64 percent at Buckeye Elementary, which houses kindergarten, first and second grades.

