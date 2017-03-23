Practice Mercer 2 pat
Jordan Mercer, 9, and his family of Lisbon took full advantage of the nice weather this week and got outdoors to Cedar Street park in Lisbon. Jordan got some baseball practice in with the help of his mom, Mandy McCullough, and her boyfriend, Dave Scarry of Salem.
