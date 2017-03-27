Patricia Ann "Pat" Smith McGlothlin, 87, of Dublin, Va., passed on Sunday, March 26, 2017. She was born Oct. 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio, and was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Crockett Smith Sr. and Edra Morgan Smith; husband R.D. "Dirty" McGlothlin; brother Stanley Crockett "Bud" Smith Jr.; and nephew Dennis Stanley Smith.

