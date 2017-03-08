Parents taught to snoop for teen drug use
Lisa Baker, right, a dispatcher with the Bath Police Department, shows a lipstick with a secret compartment to Salem residents Ann Hansel, left, and Mary Ann Pittman during the Hidden in Plain Sight program at Salem High School Thursday night. In the center is another presenter, Detective Paul Webb of the Copley Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC