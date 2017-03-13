No winner in Adele's Queen of Hearts drawing
The Queen of Hearts drawing at Adele's Place for $202,231 went unclaimed Thursday as Mark Rice of the Hanoverton area was the owner of the ticket drawn with the No. 35 on it that matched up to the six of spades on the Queen of Hearts' board.
