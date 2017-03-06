No jail time for missing Hannah Mullins funds
The Leetonia area woman who was responsible for missing money from the Hannah Mullins School of Practical Nursing in Salem several years ago was placed on community control on the theft of office charge in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Sherri L. Phillips, 49, Longs Crossing Road, had previously pleaded no contest to the charge, which contended that about $7,700 in cash was missing from money paid by students for tuition, fees and uniforms.
