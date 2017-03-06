Municipal
In Columbiana County Municipal Court, two charges of theft were dismissed against Daniel K. Duncan, 38, Schneider Road, Hanoverton, He had been charged for allegedly filling a plastic tote with items and walking out of the Dollar General store in Alliance and at the Dollar General in Rogers without paying on Jan. 27, 2016. The total in merchandise alleged taken was $900.
