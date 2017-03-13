Meals - cooked differently' offered at recently-opened Rancho Viejo in Salem

The Rancho Viejo family restaurant opened two weeks ago at 377 S. Ellsworth Ave. offering "food cooked differently" along with a bar with domestic and foreign beers. The staff of Rancho Viejo includes, from left, Mario Curiet, chef; and servers Carmelina Huerta, Daiel Marcos, Claudia Cuellar, Abraham Manuel, Destiny M. Velo and Jose Marcos.

