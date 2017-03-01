Man faces numerous charges after Sale...

Man faces numerous charges after Salem hit-skips

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Morning Journal

Police charged a Salem resident with multiple traffic counts after two separate hit/skip accidents involving damage to stop signs early Wednesday, including charges of OVI, two counts of hit/skip, obstructing official business and open container. Cody McKinney, 27, of 608 Cherry Street was taken into custody after police stopped a vehicle on South Lincoln Avenue at Olive Street which fit the description of a vehicle mentioned by a witness during the course of the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC