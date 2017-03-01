Man faces numerous charges after Salem hit-skips

Police charged a Salem resident with multiple traffic counts after two separate hit/skip accidents involving damage to stop signs early Wednesday, including charges of OVI, two counts of hit/skip, obstructing official business and open container. Cody McKinney, 27, of 608 Cherry Street was taken into custody after police stopped a vehicle on South Lincoln Avenue at Olive Street which fit the description of a vehicle mentioned by a witness during the course of the investigation.

