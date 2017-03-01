Lisbon park chief: - STime running out for splash pad
Village parks supervisor Dana Blackburn is growing more pessimistic about their chances of being able to undertake the splash pad project at the swimming pool without a significant financial contribution from somewhere. To replace the baby pool with a splash pad will cost $23,000, but that excludes other expenses, such as demolition and removal of the baby pool, and additional concrete work.
