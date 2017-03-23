Judge Jeanine blasts Obama immigratio...

Judge Jeanine blasts Obama immigration policies

1 hr ago Read more: Salem News

Pirro blamed the Obama administration for opening the country's borders to those without records or histories, undermining the security of its own citizens. "They are coming in with MS-13 tattoos all over them, and admitting they are gang members, and border patrol says we can't stop them because they are gang members," She pointed out that in order to be initiated into the gang, a person has to beat someone to death in front of other gang members, and even rape someone in front of other gang members.

