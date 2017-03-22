Jason Candle signs extension through 2021

The University of Toledo and head football coach Jason Candle have agreed to a contract extension through the 2021 season, UT vice president and athletic director Mike O'Brien announced today. Candle led the Rockets to a 9-4 record and an appearance in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in his first full season as Toledo's head coach in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.