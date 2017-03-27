Help for Alzheimer's
The Alzheimer's Association held a brain health information program at the Salem Community Center Thursday providing an outreach to families with loved ones suffering from the disease that has reached an estimated 5.5 million Americans of all ages. That figure is expected to reach 6 million soon, according the Amy McCluskey, family service coordinator in Canfield for the Alzheimer's Association.
