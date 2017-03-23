Sam Entrikin, 40, of Salem was airlifted by STAT MedEvac to St. Elizabeth's Health Center in Youngstown following a head-on crash on Salem Grange Road at the Conkle Road intersection just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. According to highway patrol Trooper Megan Faith, an eyewitness who was stopped on Conkle Road at the intersection saw Entrikin driving a blue Chevrolet Cavalier eastbound on Salem Grange Road, come over the rise in the road, left of center, and hit Henry Phillips, 82, of Salem, who was westbound on Salem Grange Road, sitting still and waiting to turn south onto Conkle Road.

