Head-on crash on Salem Grange Road

Head-on crash on Salem Grange Road

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Salem News

Sam Entrikin, 40, of Salem was airlifted by STAT MedEvac to St. Elizabeth's Health Center in Youngstown following a head-on crash on Salem Grange Road at the Conkle Road intersection just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. According to highway patrol Trooper Megan Faith, an eyewitness who was stopped on Conkle Road at the intersection saw Entrikin driving a blue Chevrolet Cavalier eastbound on Salem Grange Road, come over the rise in the road, left of center, and hit Henry Phillips, 82, of Salem, who was westbound on Salem Grange Road, sitting still and waiting to turn south onto Conkle Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC