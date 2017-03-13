Grace College Mixed Trio will perform at Salem Bible Methodist Church

The Grace College Mixed Trio will provide special music at 10:30 a.m. March 26 at the Salem Bible Methodist Church, 1647 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem. The trio is comprised of students attending God's Bible School and College in Cincinnati including, from left, Mica Terrian, Autumn Quesenberry, Cale Manley and Priscilla Vernon, team leader.

