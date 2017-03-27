Grace College group to sing at Salem church
The Grace College Mixed Trio will provide special music at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Salem Bible Methodist Church, 1647 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem. The trio is comprised of students attending God's Bible School and College in Cincinnati including Mica Terrian, Autumn Quesenberry, Cale Manley and Priscilla Vernon, team leader.
