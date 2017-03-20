Dr. Brown chosen as president of the Ohio Optometric Association
A local optometrist is serving area patients and Ohio residents in a new capacity while continuing to provide services at her Salem office. Dr. Rebecca Brown was selected as the president of the Ohio Optometric Association at the internationally recognized East West Eye Conference.
