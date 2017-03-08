Crestview holds Career Day
Crestview High School held its first Career Day on Feb. 24 for students in grades nine to 12. As part of its focus on success in academics and careers, the high school presented speakers from a variety of businesses and trades to discuss job responsibilities, educational requirements, employee and employer expectations, and job opportunities. Area colleges were also on hand with information for students.
