Council puts charter issue back on ballot

City voters may have a pair of issues to decide on the ballot this fall, with the charter commission question up for a second attempt and a parks combination 1-mill recreation levy renewal with an additional .3 mills being considered. City council agreed Tuesday to place the charter commission issue on the Nov. 7 ballot and again ask the county auditors in Columbiana and Mahoning counties to certify the tax valuation information for the parks levy as a combination renewal plus another .3 mills.

