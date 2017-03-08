Columbiana County Spelling Bee

It began with Jasmine, then Harmony followed and on Wednesday night their younger brother Silas Black continued the family tradition of earning the title of spelling bee champion at the county level. Jasmine Black competed in Jefferson County in 2015 while attending Edison Local and went on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Her sister Harmony Black went on to compete in the national bee last year after landing champion in the county bee while attending Southern Local.

