Columbiana County Common Pleas
Planet Home Lending LLC vs. William V. Hunt, et al., property on Highland Avenue, Salem, sold for $50,000 to the plaintiff. U.S. Bank National Association vs. Brad W. McFadden, et al., foreclosure ordered for property on South Meadowbrook Circle, East Liverpool.
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
