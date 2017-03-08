Columbiana County Common Pleas
Steven J. McVay, 36, Trinity Church Road, Lisbon, was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to 20 months in prison for possession of drugs and for violating his community control probation on a previous theft conviction. McVay had a pipe with cocaine found in his possession on Oct. 23, 2015, when he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC