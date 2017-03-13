Church Happenings

A free community meal will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 23 at St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St. - SALEM - The Banquet in Salem will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Building, 785 E. State St. Next week's sponsor is the Donn Beeson family in memory of Greg Beeson. The menu offers wedding soup, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cole slaw, fresh fruit and vegetables, and ice cream sundaes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.