across - sour - scommunities

Thirteen roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 6:30 a.m. until noon Sunday for the Youngstown Road Runners Distance Classic Half Marathon. The roads include New Cross Drive, Bears Den Drive, Cross Drive, West Drive, Memorial Hill Drive, West Glacier Drive, Robinson Hill Drive, West Cohasset Drive, High Drive, Chestnut Hill Drive, East Park Drive, Valley Drive and East Glacier Drive.

