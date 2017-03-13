across - sour - scommunities

A free community meal will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 23 at St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St. SEBRING - Acts 2 Ministries of the Sebring/West Branch area will hold its monthly free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Acts 2 Clothes Closet located behind Pine Lake Christian Church, 636 Pine Lake Road. A good selection of gently used coats and sweaters in all sizes and winter clothing is available.

