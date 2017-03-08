A Cause for Paws
Representatives of Home Savings in Salem and Alchemy Acres gather with a pair of furry friends to promote the annual Paws for a Cause Benefit Raffle to benefit the animal shelter located off of Depot Road. Tickets are $1 each available at the Home Savings Salem office and at Alchemy Acres.
