Three children die from flu-related illness in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reports that three children have died in the past two weeks from causes related to the flu, including a boy from Columbiana County. In addition to the 6-year-old boy from Salem, a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County and a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County are among a total of 20 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported this season nationwide.

