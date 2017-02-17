Special tours set at Freedom Hall

Pictured is Jeanne Martinelli, Salem Historical Society docent, being recorded by WKBN personnel during their visit in January. In celebration of Black History Month, the society will offer three special tours of Freedom Hall from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 22; 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26; and 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Included in the tour is the history of Salem's involvement in the Underground Railroad in assisting escaped slaves on their journey of freedom to Canada; notable freed slaves who lived in Salem such as Strotter Brown; and 20th century families and individuals that contributed to the rich history of Salem.

