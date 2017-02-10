Some area schools facing budget cuts
Four of the 11 school districts in Columbiana County would lose funding under Gov. John Kasich's proposed two-year state budget. The governor's plan for 2017-19 would result in state funding cuts for the Beaver Local, Crestview Local, Southern Local and United Local school districts.
