Sewer extension project contract awarded
The Salem Utilities Commission awarded the contract for a sewer extension project on North Cunningham Road to X-Press Underground of Petersburg for $77,469, an amount well below estimate. Utilities Superintendent Don Weingart said the main reason the contract came in at that rate was because the contractor owns his own boring equipment, which reduced the cost.
