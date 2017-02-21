Salem woman charged with possession
Kathryn A. Sims, 27, West 14th Street, Salem, was served with a secret indictment for a possession of drugs charge for allegedly having less than five grams of cocaine on Sept. 18. Andrew T. Minich, 24, Lake Park, Sebring, was served a secret indictment for a possession of drugs charge for allegedly having less than the bulk amount of methamphetamines on Sept.
