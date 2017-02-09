Salem trustees declare end to noxious weed complaints
After months of back and forth discussions regarding noxious weed complaints and counter-complaints, Salem Township trustees, as far as they were concerned, laid the issue to rest during Wednesday's meeting. The issue arose last September when Jeremy Timmons said neighbors Bill and Christine Henceroth planted trees and did not keep the property mowed which resulted in weeds blowing onto his fields.
