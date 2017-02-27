Salem man fights road rage charges
A 71-year-old Salem man charged with felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident in an alleged road rage incident took the stand in his own defense Monday in a trial directly to Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam. In August of 2015, Stephen R. Bauman, West School Street, was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup on North Ellsworth Avenue with cyclist Kurtis R. Masters in front of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC